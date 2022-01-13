Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

FUBO stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 790,382 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.