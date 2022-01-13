Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By B. Riley

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

SI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

