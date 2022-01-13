SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $413.37 on Thursday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.21.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

