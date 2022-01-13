Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

