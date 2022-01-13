M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

