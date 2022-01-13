M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

