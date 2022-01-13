M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.48 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

