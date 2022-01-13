M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 83,324 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

