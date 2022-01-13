M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $301.69 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

