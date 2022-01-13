M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veritone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.