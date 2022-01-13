ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.17 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $798.54 and its 200-day moving average is $786.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

