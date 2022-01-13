Commerce Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

