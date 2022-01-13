Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,448.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,430.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

