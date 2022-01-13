Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,149,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,448.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

