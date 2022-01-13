JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,943 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.