State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Life Storage worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 158,250 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

LSI opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

