1,703 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

