JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

TTEK stock opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.37. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

