Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $448.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

