6,497 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

