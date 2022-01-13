JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

