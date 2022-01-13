Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.63.

GSHD stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.