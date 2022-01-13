Scotiabank Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$240.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $113.90 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

