Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 319,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

