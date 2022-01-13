Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

