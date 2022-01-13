National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

