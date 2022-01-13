Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 133,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

