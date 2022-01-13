Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.