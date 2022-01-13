Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

KERN stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Akerna has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

