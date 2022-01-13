Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

