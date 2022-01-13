VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

