Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $102.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

