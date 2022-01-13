BlackRock Inc. Has $2.31 Billion Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,230,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,313,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

