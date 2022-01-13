BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $2,127,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

