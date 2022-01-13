Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Hanger has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanger by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.