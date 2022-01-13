Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.62.

NYSE CNQ opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

