Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

