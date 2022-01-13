Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

TGP stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 86,151 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

