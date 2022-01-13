Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,885,389. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

