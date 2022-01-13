iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

IRTC stock opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

