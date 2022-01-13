Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shares of SHAK opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

