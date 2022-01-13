Civista Bancshares’ (CIVB) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CIVB opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

