Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

