Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

V stock opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

