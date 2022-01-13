Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

