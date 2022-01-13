Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

