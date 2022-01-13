Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $118,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 131.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

