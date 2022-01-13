McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $254.63 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $255.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

