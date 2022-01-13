Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,023 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

