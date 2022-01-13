The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 35.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

